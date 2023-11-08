Commerce Bank Has $91.45 Million Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 720,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,026 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned about 1.23% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $91,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,445,000. Robbins Farley raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 20,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth $2,803,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,272. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $111.83 and a one year high of $138.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.42.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1532 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

