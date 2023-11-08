Commerce Bank Increases Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 551,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,253 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned 0.09% of Fiserv worth $69,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 652.9% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.21. 2,340,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

