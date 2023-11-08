Commerce Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,756 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned about 0.28% of Builders FirstSource worth $48,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1,447.1% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.
Builders FirstSource Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of BLDR traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.80. 199,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,891,044. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.83 and a twelve month high of $156.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.99. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 2.04.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLDR. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.77.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLDR
Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource
In related news, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total value of $882,283.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,055.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Builders FirstSource Profile
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Builders FirstSource
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- Should you buy Western Digital and sell Seagate stock?
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- Lucid investors seek clarity; downtrend intact, new lows ahead
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Celsius is growing with no end in sight!
Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.