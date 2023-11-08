Commerce Bank Increases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 981,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,811 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 1.4% of Commerce Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Commerce Bank owned 0.07% of PepsiCo worth $181,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 34.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,812,000 after buying an additional 286,169 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 29.3% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 117.2% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.38.

PEP stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.81. 497,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,851,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.20. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

