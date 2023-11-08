Commerce Bank Makes New $74.21 Million Investment in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,240,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,208,000. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.27% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,071,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 338,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,375 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 406,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,132,000 after purchasing an additional 38,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 558,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,920,000 after purchasing an additional 142,658 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GOVT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.09. The company had a trading volume of 7,946,010 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.60.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.0486 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.