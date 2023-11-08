Commerce Bank Purchases 12,829 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,699,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,829 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International comprises 0.9% of Commerce Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Commerce Bank owned 0.12% of Mondelez International worth $123,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.53.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $69.03. The stock had a trading volume of 723,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,234,503. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $93.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

