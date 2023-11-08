Commerce Bank Purchases 3,231 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,814,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.0% of Commerce Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.46% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $132,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,945,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 14,714 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.52. The stock had a trading volume of 220,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,247. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.40 and its 200-day moving average is $70.77. The company has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $76.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

