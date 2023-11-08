Commerce Bank Raises Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Commerce Bank grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,569 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $63,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $585.71.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,265 shares of company stock valued at $7,951,578. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of COST stock traded down $2.09 on Wednesday, reaching $569.18. 96,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,795,866. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $577.30. The company has a market capitalization of $252.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $558.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $538.54.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

