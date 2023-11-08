Commerce Bank Raises Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,836 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,624 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned 0.13% of Motorola Solutions worth $65,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3,633.3% during the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 1,140.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $284,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.57.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

MSI traded up $4.06 on Wednesday, hitting $309.04. 111,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,875. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $245.76 and a one year high of $309.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. The firm has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.98.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 651.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

