Commerce Bank Reduces Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 439,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,367 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Prologis were worth $53,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 0.5% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Prologis by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.5% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4.4% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.2% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.60.

NYSE:PLD traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $104.94. 270,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,955,004. The company has a market cap of $96.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $136.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.37.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.41%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

