Commerce Bank Reduces Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,273 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned 0.26% of LPL Financial worth $42,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 267.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the second quarter worth $38,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

LPLA stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.21. 20,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,533. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.00 and a twelve month high of $269.60.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.15. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.14%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total value of $429,174.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,802 shares in the company, valued at $400,710.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other LPL Financial news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total transaction of $429,174.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,710.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $88,260.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,475,376.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,848 shares of company stock worth $3,770,797. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LPLA. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $232.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.90.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

