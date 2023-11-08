Commerce Bank Sells 17,204 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Commerce Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,204 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned 0.08% of Elevance Health worth $83,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 20.2% in the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 57,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,406,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at $3,755,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 141,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,909,000 after acquiring an additional 13,537 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the second quarter valued at about $314,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $572.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.17.

Elevance Health Price Performance

NYSE ELV traded down $1.44 on Wednesday, reaching $455.80. 62,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,179,348. The stock has a market cap of $107.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $544.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $449.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $453.86.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

