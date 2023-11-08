Commerce Bank Sells 21,194 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Commerce Bank lessened its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 514,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,194 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $69,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. William Blair initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.68. 368,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,477,785. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market cap of $251.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.51.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 146.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 162.19%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

