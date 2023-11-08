Commerce Bank Sells 34,915 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Commerce Bank lowered its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 896,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,915 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.54% of nVent Electric worth $46,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in nVent Electric by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 127,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric Trading Up 1.7 %

nVent Electric stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.82. 116,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,112. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.00. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.70 and a fifty-two week high of $58.98.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.99 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVT shares. William Blair assumed coverage on nVent Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on nVent Electric from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on nVent Electric

About nVent Electric

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.