Commerce Bank Sells 35,925 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 35,925 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned about 0.06% of Amgen worth $74,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 2.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN traded up $2.24 on Wednesday, reaching $273.35. The stock had a trading volume of 169,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,551. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $267.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.81. The company has a market cap of $146.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $296.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.16.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

