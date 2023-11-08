Commerce Bank Sells 44,530 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,051,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 44,530 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 1.2% of Commerce Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Chevron worth $165,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC upped their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

Chevron Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:CVX traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.19. 2,119,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,242,355. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $142.96 and a 12-month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.56 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

