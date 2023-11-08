Commerce Bank Sells 4,661 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Commerce Bank cut its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 165,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,661 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned about 0.05% of Illinois Tool Works worth $41,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.25.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.16. 76,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,427. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.96. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.87 and a 52 week high of $264.19.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 54.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.