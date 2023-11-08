Commerce Bank Sells 6,267 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Commerce Bank reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,267 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Commerce Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $102,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,776,996,000 after buying an additional 53,321,234 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,783,000 after buying an additional 11,391,719 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 534,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2,989.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,619,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,055 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $439.47. The stock had a trading volume of 444,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,223,569. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.18 and a 12-month high of $461.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $435.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $435.69.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

