Commerce Bank Sells 7,749 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,749 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 0.7% of Commerce Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $99,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% during the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

IWM stock traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $171.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,343,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,820,686. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.22. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

