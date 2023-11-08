Commerce Bank Sells 8,504 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Commerce Bank reduced its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,504 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned 0.07% of Waste Management worth $49,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 1,106.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 179.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.77.

Waste Management Price Performance

WM stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.58. 115,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,188. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $173.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.70.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

