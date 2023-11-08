Commerce Bank Sells 8,585 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 429,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,585 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned about 0.24% of Keysight Technologies worth $71,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 37,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after acquiring an additional 22,754 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 7.8% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 203,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,093,000 after buying an additional 10,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,131,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.55.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

KEYS stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.05. The company had a trading volume of 78,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.66. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $189.45. The company has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.59.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 30.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

