Commerce Bank Trims Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Commerce Bank reduced its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,217,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,728 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned about 0.73% of Valvoline worth $45,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Valvoline by 54.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the first quarter worth $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VVV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Valvoline from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Valvoline from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.57.

In other Valvoline news, Director Vada O. Manager sold 8,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $290,154.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,722.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $68,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,096.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vada O. Manager sold 8,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $290,154.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,722.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 17,839 shares of company stock valued at $601,606 and have sold 15,438 shares valued at $522,502. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VVV stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $29.72. The stock had a trading volume of 185,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,234. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.98. Valvoline Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $39.67.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Valvoline had a net margin of 110.05% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company had revenue of $376.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

