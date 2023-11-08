Commerce Bank Trims Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,481,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 55,376 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $91,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,638,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,130,555. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.70 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.75.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

