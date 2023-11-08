Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 453,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 44,081 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 0.39% of Commercial Metals worth $23,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Commercial Metals by 920.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Commercial Metals by 427.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Commercial Metals by 53.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of CMC stock opened at $45.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $58.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.65.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.08). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CMC. UBS Group began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Commercial Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Insider Activity at Commercial Metals

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Peter R. Matt purchased 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.30 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,714,934.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Further Reading

