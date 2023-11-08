Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

TCFC opened at $27.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $153.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.09 and its 200 day moving average is $27.20. Community Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $41.43.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCFC. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Community Financial by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Community Financial by 2,613.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Community Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Community Financial by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Community Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 37.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, and commercial equipment loans, as well as commercial loan products, including term loans, demand loans, and lines of credit; consumer loans, such as loans for automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, and trucks, home improvement loans, secured and unsecured personal lines of credit, and credit card loans.

