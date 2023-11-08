Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (SBS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter.

Shares of SBS opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $12.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.33.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 79.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the first quarter worth about $76,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 12.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

