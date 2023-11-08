Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (SBS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Price Performance

SBS stock opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.33. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,308,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,875 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,928,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,443,000 after buying an additional 2,158,995 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 490.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,089,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,375,000 after buying an additional 2,566,633 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 3,529.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,758,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,745,000 after buying an additional 1,709,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,061,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,317,000 after buying an additional 75,969 shares during the last quarter.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

