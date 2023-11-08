Comparing Bitfarms (OTCMKTS:BFARF) and Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW)

Bitfarms (OTCMKTS:BFARF – Get Free Report) and Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.6% of Charles Schwab shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Charles Schwab shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bitfarms and Charles Schwab’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitfarms N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Charles Schwab $20.76 billion 4.71 $7.18 billion $3.00 18.42

Profitability

Charles Schwab has higher revenue and earnings than Bitfarms.

This table compares Bitfarms and Charles Schwab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitfarms N/A N/A N/A Charles Schwab 30.14% 24.86% 1.28%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bitfarms and Charles Schwab, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitfarms 0 0 0 0 N/A Charles Schwab 2 2 11 0 2.60

Charles Schwab has a consensus price target of $69.91, suggesting a potential upside of 26.50%. Given Charles Schwab’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Charles Schwab is more favorable than Bitfarms.

Summary

Charles Schwab beats Bitfarms on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. It also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. It also provides hosting of third-party mining hardware. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. It offers brokerage accounts with equity and fixed income trading, margin lending, options trading, futures and forex trading, and cash management capabilities, including certificates of deposit; third-party mutual funds through the Mutual Fund Marketplace and Mutual Fund OneSource service, as well as mutual fund trading and clearing services to broker-dealers; exchange-traded funds; advisory solutions for managed portfolios, separately managed accounts, customized personal advice for tailored portfolios, specialized planning, and full-time portfolio management; banking products comprising checking and savings accounts, first lien residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and pledged asset lines; and trust custody services, personal trust reporting services, and administrative trustee services. It also provides digital retirement calculators; integrated web-, mobile-, and software-based trading platforms, real-time market data, options trading, premium research, and multi-channel access; self-service education and support tools; online research and analysis tools; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retirement plan services. The Company operates domestic branch offices in 48 states and the District of Columbia, as well as locations in Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The Charles Schwab Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Westlake, Texas.

