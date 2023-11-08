Comparing Everest Group (NYSE:EG) & Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF)

Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF – Get Free Report) and Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Atlas Financial and Everest Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Everest Group 0 0 4 1 3.20

Everest Group has a consensus target price of $451.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.43%. Given Everest Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Everest Group is more favorable than Atlas Financial.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Financial N/A N/A N/A Everest Group 15.57% 21.85% 5.00%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atlas Financial and Everest Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Atlas Financial and Everest Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Financial $4.84 million 0.07 -$5.67 million N/A N/A Everest Group $12.06 billion 1.38 $597.00 million $53.86 7.11

Everest Group has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Financial.

Volatility & Risk

Atlas Financial has a beta of -5.65, indicating that its share price is 665% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everest Group has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.8% of Atlas Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of Everest Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of Atlas Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Everest Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Everest Group beats Atlas Financial on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Financial

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Anchor Group Management, Inc., engages in generating, underwriting, and servicing of commercial automobile insurance in the United States. The company's automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. It focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency paratransit, limousine, livery, and business autos. It distributes its insurance products through a network of independent retail agents. Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Insurance Operations segment writes property and casualty insurance directly, as well as through brokers, surplus lines brokers, and general agents in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Europe, South America, France, Germany, Spain, Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the Netherlands. The company also provides treaty and facultative reinsurance products; admitted and non-admitted insurance products; and property and casualty reinsurance and insurance coverages, including marine, aviation, surety, errors and omissions liability, directors' and officers' liability, medical malpractice, mortgage reinsurance, other specialty lines, accident and health, and workers' compensation products. In addition, it offers commercial property and casualty insurance products through wholesale and retail brokers, surplus lines brokers, and program administrators. The company was formerly known as Everest Re Group, Ltd. and changed its name to Everest Group, Ltd. in July 2023. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

