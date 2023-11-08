Comparing Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) & United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH)

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Free Report) and United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

Meridian pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. United Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Meridian pays out 33.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Bancshares pays out 28.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Meridian has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and United Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. United Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Meridian and United Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meridian $102.36 million 1.20 $21.83 million $1.49 7.35 United Bancshares $48.90 million 1.11 $11.31 million $3.13 5.54

Analyst Ratings

Meridian has higher revenue and earnings than United Bancshares. United Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meridian, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Meridian and United Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meridian 0 1 0 0 2.00 United Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Meridian presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.99%. Given Meridian’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Meridian is more favorable than United Bancshares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.9% of Meridian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of United Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of Meridian shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of United Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Meridian and United Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meridian 10.78% 11.23% 0.80% United Bancshares 18.40% 11.85% 0.90%

Volatility & Risk

Meridian has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Bancshares has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Meridian beats United Bancshares on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meridian

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits. It also provides commercial and industrial loans comprising business lines of credit, term loans, small business lending, lease financing, shared national credits, and other financing; commercial real estate, and land development and construction loans for residential and commercial projects; and consumer and home equity lending, private banking, merchant, and title and land settlement services. In addition, the company operates and originates mortgage loans for 1 4 family dwellings; and offers real estate holding, investment advisory, and equipment leasing services, as well as financial planning and wealth management services. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About United Bancshares

United Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, commercial and industrial, home equity, and various types of consumer and small business administration loans. In addition, the company offers wealth management, financial needs analysis, mutual funds, securities trading, annuities, and life insurance services; and treasury management, online and mobile banking, automatic teller machine, bill pay, safe deposit box rental, payment, and other personalized services. It also operates full service banking centers and loan production offices in northwest and central Ohio. United Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Columbus Grove, Ohio.

