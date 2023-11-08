Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Shares Up 0.5%

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.63 and last traded at $25.47. Approximately 139,524 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 297,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.33.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMPGY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Compass Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th.
Compass Group Stock Performance
About Compass Group
Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.
