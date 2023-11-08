Concord Wealth Partners Acquires 309 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 96,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 50,953 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 93,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance
WH opened at $76.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.62. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.69 and a 1-year high of $81.00. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.37.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 40.82%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- Fastly shifts into the fast lane toward profits
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Spark up your portfolio with the top energy stock: ReNew Energy
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 3 healthy dividend stocks for buy and hold investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.