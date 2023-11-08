Concord Wealth Partners Acquires 309 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 96,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 50,953 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 93,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

WH opened at $76.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.62. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.69 and a 1-year high of $81.00. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.37.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.