Concord Wealth Partners Buys Shares of 438 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 438 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total transaction of $170,696.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,017. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $499,820.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,151,613.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total value of $170,696.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,017. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,890 shares of company stock valued at $42,637,820 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW opened at $242.08 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $265.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.24 billion, a PE ratio of 192.13, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.54.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.70.

Read Our Latest Report on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.