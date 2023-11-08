Concord Wealth Partners Grows Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 71.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Newmont were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 101,647.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,513,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,356,940,000 after buying an additional 546,975,720 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Newmont by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,023,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,658,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,139 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Newmont by 12.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,968,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $880,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,778 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 13.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,718,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $721,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Newmont by 2.9% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 14,296,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,908,000 after purchasing an additional 404,403 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $219,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,177.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $219,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,177.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $439,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,218,516.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,049 shares of company stock worth $1,901,528. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on NEM. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.05.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEM

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $36.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.36. The company has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of -35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $34.81 and a 1-year high of $60.08.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -155.34%.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.