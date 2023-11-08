Concord Wealth Partners Grows Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VOO stock opened at $401.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $398.60 and a 200 day moving average of $398.55. The stock has a market cap of $321.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $343.36 and a twelve month high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

