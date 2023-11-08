Concord Wealth Partners Has $132,000 Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,971 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the second quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 63,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.9% in the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 9,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

NYSE BK opened at $44.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.35. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $52.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.40.

Read Our Latest Report on Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.