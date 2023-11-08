Concord Wealth Partners Has $191,000 Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 102.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9,066.4% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,949,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895,608 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,102,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,338,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,654,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,677,000 after purchasing an additional 334,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $29,103,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $95.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $101.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.3992 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

