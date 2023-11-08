Concord Wealth Partners Has $58,000 Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 72.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth about $428,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth about $355,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stephens cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ADM stock opened at $72.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $69.31 and a twelve month high of $98.12.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

