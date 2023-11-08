Concord Wealth Partners Increases Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LH. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 34,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,175,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,543,000 after buying an additional 14,186 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $206.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.80. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $174.20 and a 1 year high of $222.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.09.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

