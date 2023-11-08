Concord Wealth Partners Increases Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 645 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Target were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Target by 3,577.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Target by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Target by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 191.5% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC began coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Target from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.35.

Target Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Target stock opened at $111.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.44%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

