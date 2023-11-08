Concord Wealth Partners Purchases 267 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Ingredion were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth $62,186,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ingredion by 254.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 652,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,402,000 after purchasing an additional 468,332 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 98,458.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 354,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,592,000 after acquiring an additional 354,450 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 4,100.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,704,000 after acquiring an additional 332,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the second quarter worth $35,533,000. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on INGR. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ingredion from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

In other Ingredion news, SVP David Eric Seip bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.50 per share, with a total value of $295,500.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,447.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE INGR opened at $101.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $89.54 and a 52 week high of $113.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.81.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.38. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

