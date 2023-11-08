Concord Wealth Partners Purchases 725 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 127.0% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PM stock opened at $91.30 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.88 and its 200 day moving average is $94.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.73.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

