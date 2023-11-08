Concord Wealth Partners Sells 86 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Concord Wealth Partners cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.1 %

IBM opened at $148.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.59. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The company has a market capitalization of $135.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 88.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on IBM. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.09.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IBM

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.