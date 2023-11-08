ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,069,274 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,318 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips accounts for 2.8% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.50% of ConocoPhillips worth $628,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 130.0% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $585,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 4,580 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on COP. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.16.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE COP traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $114.84. 771,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,699,731. The company has a market capitalization of $136.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.79 and its 200 day moving average is $111.76. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $135.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,360.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 602,049 shares of company stock valued at $73,591,956. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

