ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Position Cut by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC trimmed its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 53.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,650 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,034 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at about $274,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 130.0% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $585,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 4,580 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of COP stock opened at $115.26 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $135.68. The firm has a market cap of $136.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.79 and a 200-day moving average of $111.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

COP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.16.

Get Our Latest Analysis on COP

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,360.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,360.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 602,049 shares of company stock worth $73,591,956. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.