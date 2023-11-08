Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.21

Shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.21 and last traded at $32.12, with a volume of 48796 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CWCO. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Consolidated Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Water in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Consolidated Water Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.56 and its 200 day moving average is $24.05.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $44.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.27 million. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Water Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Consolidated Water

In other Consolidated Water news, Director Raymond Whittaker sold 4,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $123,601.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,370.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 27,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Consolidated Water by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 11,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Consolidated Water by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Consolidated Water by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Consolidated Water by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Water

(Get Free Report)

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

