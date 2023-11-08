Contrasting BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) & Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) and BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Qifu Technology has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BTCS has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Qifu Technology and BTCS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qifu Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 BTCS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Qifu Technology presently has a consensus price target of $25.20, suggesting a potential upside of 60.51%. Given Qifu Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Qifu Technology is more favorable than BTCS.

This table compares Qifu Technology and BTCS’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qifu Technology $2.40 billion 1.06 $583.45 million $3.38 4.64 BTCS $1.69 million 8.06 -$15.89 million ($0.35) -2.71

Qifu Technology has higher revenue and earnings than BTCS. BTCS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qifu Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Qifu Technology and BTCS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qifu Technology 25.01% 20.07% 9.46% BTCS -370.07% -43.20% -37.26%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.2% of Qifu Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of BTCS shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Qifu Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.2% of BTCS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Qifu Technology beats BTCS on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qifu Technology

Qifu Technology, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service. The company also offers e-commerce loans, enterprise loans, and invoice loans to SME owners. It serves financial institutions, consumers, and small- and micro-enterprises. The company was formerly known as 360 DigiTech, Inc. and changed its name to Qifu Technology, Inc. in March 2023. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About BTCS

BTCS Inc. focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms. The company was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc. and changed its name to BTCS Inc. in July 2015. BTCS Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

