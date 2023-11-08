Core Gold (CVE:CGLD) Stock Price Down 3%

Core Gold Inc (CVE:CGLD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 44,699 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 394,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
Core Gold Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$26.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.16.
About Core Gold
Core Gold Inc engages in acquiring, exploring, developing, and mining mineral concessions in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Dynasty District, a 50,000 hectare land package, which includes five production and exploration targets.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Core Gold
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Rivian over-delivered and electrified the market; shares surge
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Fastly shifts into the fast lane toward profits
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Spark up your portfolio with the top energy stock: ReNew Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Core Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.