Corebridge Financial, Inc. (CRBG) to Issue Dividend of $1.16 on November 22nd

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 1.16 per share on Wednesday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th.

Corebridge Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 18.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Corebridge Financial to earn $4.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.4%.

Shares of NYSE:CRBG opened at $20.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.33. Corebridge Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corebridge Financial will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,725,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,024 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,410,000. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in Corebridge Financial by 16.5% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,304,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,680,000 after purchasing an additional 750,621 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,736,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Corebridge Financial by 100.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,423,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,839 shares during the period. 34.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Corebridge Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Corebridge Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

