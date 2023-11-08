CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Price Target Raised to $17.00

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Wedbush from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of CXW stock opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.05. CoreCivic has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $14.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $463.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.46 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CoreCivic will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CoreCivic news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,422.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CoreCivic news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,422.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 46,504 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $482,246.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,460,530.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,004 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,106. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in CoreCivic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in CoreCivic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

